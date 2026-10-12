11-Day Durga Puja Revival at Nalbari’s Billeswar Temple Sparks Early Festive Fervor

Festive fervor has gripped the entire state as artisans sprint to put the finishing touches on magnificent clay idols. Across Guwahati and major district hubs, marquee committees are erecting elaborate, themed pandals, anticipating a massive surge of devotees.

Security arrangements have been tightened across districts, with local administrations issuing strict guidelines for crowd management, smooth traffic transition, and mandatory CCTV installations to ensure a safe environment throughout the festival.

The cultural heart of this year’s countdown lies in Nalbari, where the historic Billeswar Temple has revived its deeply revered 11-day Durga worship ritual. Deviating from the standard four-day celebration, priests began early invocations following ancient Vedic texts.

Thousands of devotees have already started arriving at the temple to witness these rare traditional rituals, which include special early-morning sacrificial offerings and unique devotional chants.

Community organizers report a major influx of visitors, noting that the revival has brought a profound spiritual energy back to the region as the state stands fully prepared for the grand celebrations.