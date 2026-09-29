Assam: Sivasagar Startup Aicheng Innovation Helps Revive Flood-Hit Clay Art Enterprise

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: In a significant step towards post-flood rehabilitation, Sivasagar-based startup Aicheng Innovation and Research Pvt. Ltd. has extended support to revive a traditional clay art enterprise in the flood-affected Bihubar-Santak area of Sivasagar district.

The company on Sunday handed over a clay art-making machine to Mohan Kumar, a traditional clay artiste from Santak Bor Mising Gaon, Jalukani Saora Basti, under the Sepaconi Development Block. Kumar and his family, including his parents and two sons, have been engaged in the traditional clay art business for generations.

Also Read: Assam: Ashok Singhal Inspects Kokrajhar Medical College, Reviews Healthcare, Infrastructure