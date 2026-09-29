110th AGM of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya held at Marwari Hospitals

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 110th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya (SMDA), the parent body of Marwari Hospitals, was held at the auditorium of Marwari Hospitals here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by members of the working committee, society members, representatives of various social organisations, doctors, nurses, medical and paramedical professionals, and employees of the organisation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jain highlighted the major developments undertaken by the hospital during the year, including the inauguration of the Cath Lab and Cardiology Department and the commencement of the MRI unit.

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