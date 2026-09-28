Assam: Health Screening Camp held at Barpeta Civil Hospital, Kalgachia

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A Health Screening Camp-cum-Awareness Meeting was organised today at Barpeta Civil Hospital, Kalgachia, in collaboration with MY Bharat, as part of the “My Health, My Pride” initiative under the 100 Sundays Campaign of the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign. Around 100 youths participated in the programme, which focused on promoting healthy lifestyles, preventive healthcare and awareness about the harmful effects of substance addiction on physical and mental health.

As a part of the programme, comprehensive health screening was conducted for the participating youths. Doctors from various specialties were deputed to provide consultation and health services, including Psychiatry, General Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Dentistry, among others.

An awareness session was also organised, highlighting the importance of balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, healthy lifestyle practices and preventive healthcare. Participants were sensitised about the short-term and long-term health consequences of substance abuse and addiction, with emphasis on the importance of seeking timely support and professional care.

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