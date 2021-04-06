11,41,384 voters to decide fates of 61 candidates in Barpeta district

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: The fate of 61 candidates of Barpeta district will be decided by 11,41,384 voters. The Barpeta district administration is all set for the poll. The Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta has urged all to ensure smooth conduct of election.

In the six constituencies of the district - Barpeta, Chenga, Sarbhog, Jania, Baghbar and Sarukshetri LACs there are all total 5,87,683 male voters and 5,53,678 female voters. There are 16,762 D-voters in the district.

There are a total of 1,596 polling stations, among which 10 will be handled by women,12 are model polling stations and 124 polling stations are in char areas. The number of polling stations with web casting is 61. Postal ballot process for voters above 80 years of age and the specially abled has been completed. There are a total of 2,607 specially abled voters and 14,664 voters above 80 years of age. The strong room is set up in MC College.

