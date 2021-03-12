12 candidates file nomination papers for three LACs in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: A total of 12 political candidates filed nomination papers for the three Legislative Assembly constituencies in Hailakandi election district here on Thursday.

Three candidates Abdul Kalam Md Hussain Mazumdar (Ind), Sushil Paul (SUCI) and Abul Hussain Barbhuiya (Ind) handed over nomination papers for 6 Hailakandi LAC to Returning Officer, Megh Nidhi Dahal at his office chamber. For 7 Katlicherra LAC, four candidates Suzamuddin Laskar (AIUDF), Sahabuddin Laskar (Ind), Subrata Kumar Nath (BJP) and Majmul Islam Laskar (Ind) handed over their nomination papers to Returning Officer, Dhrubajyoti Deb. As for 8 Algapur LAC, five candidates Alimuddin Laskar (Ind), Gulzar Ahmed Barbhuiya (Ind), Bulbul Alom Choudhury (Ind), Raju Das (Ind) and Nizamuddin Choudhury (AIUDF) submitted their nomination papers to Returning Officer, Narendra Kumar Shah. Friday is the last day for filing of nomination. Hailakandi election district goes to polls in the second phase on April 1.

