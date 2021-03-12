General Observers to three LACs of Sivasagar takes stock of poll preparedness

CORRESPONDENTS



DEMOW/GAURISAGAR: The General Observer to the three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar Election District, namely 103 Amguri, 107 Thowra and 108 Sibsagar LACs, Abhimanyu Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting to take stock of the election preparedness in Sivasagar Election District.

Besides District Election Officer Bishnu Kamal Borah and Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha, senior administrative officers and the officers in-charge of all the election cells attended the meeting held at Sukafa conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar. During the course of the meeting, the General Observer to the three LACs of the election district took an in-depth analysis of the preparatory measures taken up for the ensuing election to the Assam Legislative Assembly-2021. District Election Officer Bishnu Kamal Borah gave a detailed overview of the election preparedness in the election district to the General Observer. By means of a power-point presentation, the District Election Officer elaborated upon observance of COVID-19 protocol, assured minimum facilities provided at the polling stations, measures taken for postal ballot facility for voters above 80 years of age and the differently-abled, training facilities for the polling officials, provisions for All Women Polling Stations and Model Polling Stations and rigorous awareness initiatives undertaken under SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) for enhanced electoral participation.

During the course of the meeting, Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha gave details on the existing law-and-order scenario as well as the security measures taken up in view of the ensuing election to the Assam Legislative Assembly-2021. The Superintendent of Police threw light on the three-tier security plan to be implemented in zonal, sector and polling station level in the election district.

After taking a detailed stock of the election preparedness in the district, General Observer Abihmanyu Kumar emphasized increasing the voters' turnout in the election district. He advocated adopting innovative and unique means and measures for the same. He envisaged that the facility of all women polling stations would positively impact upon the increase of women voters' participation in the ensuing election. He also opined that the model polling stations should be attractive enough to attract all sections of voters and inspire them to actively participate in the electoral process in maximum numbers.

The Election Observer repeatedly urged all to maintain COVID-19 protocol during the election process in the district. Abhimanyu Kumar also called upon all officials concerned to consider themselves as 'Ambassadors of SVEEP' and to motivate the electors to exercise their franchise in large numbers to strengthen democracy. Finally, he urged all officials to extend their full cooperation towards conducting a free, fair and transparent election in the district.

