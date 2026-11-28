Elephants destroying paddy fields, disrupting traffic & raising

concerns over the growing human-elephant conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A herd of around 120 wild elephants roaming across Numaligarh and Morangi areas of Golaghat district has triggered widespread concern among farmers as the animals continue to raid agricultural fields in search of food.

Their movement through traditional corridors is reportedly being obstructed by tall buildings and electric fencing erected around farmland.

Incidents of elephant depredation have increased in several areas, particularly Khumtai, where a herd of around 60-70 elephants crossed the Dhansiri River and entered human settlements, destroying hundreds of bighas of standing paddy crops. Farmers, who are already struggling to protect their fields, have been forced to keep vigil throughout the night.

The elephants also cross National Highway 37 near Numaligarh in the evenings, frequently disrupting traffic. Residents have alleged that despite informing the Forest Department, personnel have failed to reach affected areas to drive the animals away.

Villages under the Numaligarh and Bokakhat forest ranges, including Rangbong, Miripathar, Rouduwar and Purabala, have been severely affected.

In a separate incident, Ghanakanta Saikia of Napathar in Numaligarh was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild elephant while returning home from Babathan.

He has reportedly not received compensation for the incident.

Meanwhile, allegations of rampant illegal sand and stone extraction from the Degrong, Kaliyani and Dhansiri rivers have also raised environmental concerns.

Unregulated extraction has reportedly altered river flows and created large pits in the beds of the Degrong and Kaliyani rivers, threatening local biodiversity.

A tense situation had also developed recently in areas adjoining the Degrong-Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary.