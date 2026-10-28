Assam: Wild elephant menace continues in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of wild elephants continues unabated in Numaligarh, where herds of wild elephants have been running amok, apparently drawn by the smell of ripening paddy. Acres of paddy fields have been ravaged, with the crops eaten and trampled underfoot. Farmers have accused the Forest Department of failing to ensure their safety and protect their crops.

On Monday night, more than 80 wild elephants devastated paddy fields in Miripathar village under Morangi Mouza, adjacent to Numaligarh. The elephants destroyed large stretches of standing sali paddy, leaving farmers devastated. For nearly 25 days, residents have been spending sleepless nights due to the persistent threat posed by the wild elephants.

The affected villagers have expressed strong resentment over what they described as the failure of the Forest Department to protect farmers and the general public. They have also voiced anger over the alleged irresponsibility of the officer-in-charge of the Bokiyal Forest Range Office.

The officer's reported remark that elephants would not be driven away when they damaged paddy fields but would be chased away only if they broke into houses has triggered widespread outrage among concerned citizens.

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