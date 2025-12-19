120-year-old woman from Dimakuchi appeals for dignity in her final days

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a remote corner of Assam’s Udalguri district, a 120-year-old woman continues to wait for the most basic assurance of dignity and shelter. Narmada Devi of Rajagarh village under Dimakuchi, Paneri Assembly constituency, has spent decades living on the margins of welfare, untouched by any government scheme meant for the elderly and the poor.

Despite her extraordinary longevity and sharp memory, Narmada Devi’s life story is one of persistent neglect. Married before India gained independence, she was a voter in the country’s first general election and recalls meeting towering figures of history such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, however, that living witness to India’s journey remains confined to a crumbling hut, sharing the space with her grandson and his family. Over the years, welfare schemes have reached many households in the area, yet this centenarian has received neither financial assistance nor housing support. Benefits under schemes such as Orunodoi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have bypassed her entirely. While development initiatives under various administrations have been widely publicized, Narmada Devi’s condition reflects a gap between policy and ground reality.

Now in the twilight of her life, her sole wish is modest, a permanent roof over her head where she can spend her remaining days in safety and peace. Each night, under a fragile thatched structure, she watches the stars, hoping her voice will reach those in authority.

The elderly woman has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, local MLA Biswajit Daimary, BTC leaders including Hagrama Mohilary and MCLA Paul Toppo, seeking compassion and immediate intervention.

