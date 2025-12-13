Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Orunodoi 3.0 in BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ceremonially launched Orunodoi 3.0 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) at a grand public function held at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar. Dr Sarma started the ceremonial distribution of Orunodoi 3.0 among 1,20,854 beneficiaries of Kokrajhar district.

Addressing the gathering, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that he was thankful to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the ceremonial launching of Orunodoi 3.0 for the beneficiaries of the economically weaker section of BTR. He said that all eligible beneficiaries would get this scheme in the next phase. He hoped that this scheme helps the poor in running their families and said that as the Orunodoi 3.0 gets started in BTR, the BTC government will also start giving assistance to disabled persons, land pattas, financial assistance to SHG, and fulfil other promises from January 2026 as per its commitment. He also said that his government would review the taxes on land and houses and bring down the high rate fixed by the previous council government.

Mohilary said that the Mini Secretariat of BTC in Udalguri would be established and that his government would double the developmental works in BTR with more flow of funds.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address said that Orunodoi could not be started in BTR earlier due to council elections. He said that 1,20,854 beneficiaries of Kokrajhar, 60600 of Chirang, 60545 of Baksa, 61578 of Tamulpur, and 1,09,360 of Udalguri would receive Orunodoi 3.0 benefits. He said that the financial assistance of Rs 1250 under Orunodoi 3.0 would directly go to the accounts of beneficiaries within the 10th of every month. He also said that the Government of Assam had undertaken various pro-poor schemes like free ration and 1 kg each of dal, sugar, and salt at Rs 100. He further said that every poor family would get this privilege.

Sarma said that Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries under Lakhpati Baideo would be distributed from December 13 at Gossaigaon and December 17 at Dotma which would be formally distributed by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. He also assured that the Government of Assam would start similar schemes for the boys as well from January, 2026. In the course of the CM's speech, a snake created hue and cry among the beneficiaries for a moment.

The programme was also attended by Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, EMs Rabiram Narzary, Derhasat Basumatary, Mritunjay Narzary, Moon Moon Brahma, and Prakash Basumatary, MLAs Lawrence Islary and Jiron Basumatary, MCLAs Doneswar Goyary and Wilson Hasda, former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and BTC Principal Secretary MC Sahoo.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog gave the welcome address. She said that this scheme was the State Government's initiative for the economically weaker section for strengthening the grassroots economy and steering Assam's progress.

