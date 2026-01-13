125-year legacy of Tezpur’s Ban Theatre to be digitally preserved

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 125-year-old legacy of Tezpur’s iconic Ban Theatre, a cornerstone of Assam’s cultural heritage, will now be scientifically preserved through a comprehensive digitalization initiative.

Ban Theatre, which has played a pioneering role in enriching Assam’s cultural history by nurturing the legacies of luminaries such as Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Padmanath Gohain Baruah, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Natasurya Phani Sarma, Chandradhar Goswami, and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, has decided to digitally archive its entire historical and contemporary records for future generations.

The decision was taken at the Chandranath Radhikanta Memorial Library of Ban Theatre. As part of the initiative, all documents, records, and assets related to the theatre’s journey since its establishment in 1906 will be digitized using modern information technology.

The digitalization process was formally inaugurated by AMTRON Vice-Chairman Rituparna Sarma, following the installation of advanced computer facilities. The programme was held in the presence of Ban Theatre President Bankim Sarma, former President and eminent educationist Mahendra Nath Keot, vice-presidents Bhabananda Das and Mrigen Chandra Bora, General Secretary Jitumoni Deva Choudhury, secretaries Pankaj Barua and Debabrata Sarma, General Manager Bhupen Sarma, Librarian Bhupen Barua, Music Secretary Sanjay Krishna Gohain, and other office-bearers and members.

It was highlighted that Rituparna Sarma, one of the well-wishers of Ban Theatre, personally extended support to the institution by donating a modern, fully equipped computer set, even though the initiative did not fall under any government scheme. In recognition of his contribution, the Ban Theatre authorities honoured him with a gamosa, a memento, and a letter of appreciation at a meeting held on the occasion.

