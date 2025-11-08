Young Artist from Nalbari Creates Statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika to Mark Birth Centenary

Nalbari: In a heartfelt tribute to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary, young artist Nayan Kalita from Barkuriha village in Nalbari district is giving final touches to a seven-foot-tall fibre statue of the legendary musician. The statue, which depicts Dr Hazarika performing on stage with a microphone in hand, is expected to be completed within the next couple of days.

The sculpture will be installed on the premises of a rural library in Sonkuriha village, symbolising a community’s admiration for the maestro whose songs continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond. Kalita, who has been working diligently on the project for the past month, said it was his dream to create something that reflected the immense contribution of Dr Hazarika to Assamese art and culture.

Kalita has already earned recognition for his exceptional sculpting and painting talent. he has created statues and busts of more than 20 prominent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Neel Pawan Baruah, and Harinarayan Dutta Baruah.