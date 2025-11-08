Young Artist from Nalbari Creates Statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika to Mark Birth Centenary

Nalbari: In a heartfelt tribute to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary, young artist Nayan Kalita from Barkuriha village in Nalbari district is giving final touches to a seven-foot-tall fibre statue of the legendary musician. The statue, which depicts Dr Hazarika performing on stage with a microphone in hand, is expected to be completed within the next couple of days.
The sculpture will be installed on the premises of a rural library in Sonkuriha village, symbolising a community’s admiration for the maestro whose songs continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond. Kalita, who has been working diligently on the project for the past month, said it was his dream to create something that reflected the immense contribution of Dr Hazarika to Assamese art and culture.
Kalita has already earned recognition for his exceptional sculpting and painting talent. he has created statues and busts of more than 20 prominent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Neel Pawan Baruah, and Harinarayan Dutta Baruah.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Kalita gained nationwide attention when he drew a portrait of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on the bank of the Pagladia river using flour and tree leaves a unique creation that earned him a place in the India Book of Records.
It was during the same period that Kalita, a teacher at a private school, began to dedicate more time to his art as schools remained closed for months. His first public recognition came after he crafted a bust of his mother in the courtyard of his home, which drew praise from locals for its lifelike expression and emotional depth.
Since then, Kalita has gone on to create portraits of many noted figures, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and writer Homen Borgohain.
As the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika nears completion, villagers of Sonkuriha and neighbouring areas are eagerly awaiting its unveiling. For Kalita, this project is not just an artistic achievement but a labour of love, a way to honour the bard whose music continues to bind the soul of Assam in unity and pride.