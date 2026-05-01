1,291 to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is scheduled to be held on May 3 across various parts of the state, including the Darrang district. The district administration has completed all necessary preparations to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly and transparently at the four examination centres in the district — namely, Mangaldai Commerce College, Sipajhar College, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldai, and Mangaldai Government Higher Secondary School.

A total of 1,291 candidates from the district will appear for the examination. Among them, 666 are male and 625 are female. Additionally, there are 4 divyang candidates.

While 211 candidates will appear at the Mangaldai Government Higher Secondary School centre, each of the remaining three centres will have 360 candidates.

Adequate security arrangements have been made at all examination centres to ensure the exam is conducted in a fair and orderly manner, and the required number of invigilators and supervisory staff have been deployed. Furthermore, all necessary infrastructure and ancillary facilities have been ensured for the convenience of the candidates. Appropriate support measures have also been put in place for specially-abled candidates as per the prescribed guidelines.

The Darrang district administration has urged all candidates to reach their respective examination centres well before the scheduled time. They have also been requested to strictly follow all instructions issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have been specifically warned to bring their valid admit cards and to refrain from carrying any electronic devices or gadgets.

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