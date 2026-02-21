13 Agarwood trees worth Rs 10 lakh stolen in Golaghat village

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Thieves stole 13 Agarwood trees worth Rs 10 lakh from a family's garden in Komarbondha Namchoniya village in Golaghat on Thursday night. The family had planted the trees with great effort and is now devastated. The incident has sparked panic in the area, with locals demanding action from the police. The family has filed a complaint with the Komarbondha police, who have launched an investigation to catch the thieves and recover the stolen trees.

