13 houses looted in major burglary inside Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) township

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the eve of Republic Day, a major burglary took place inside the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) township. Thieves carried out large-scale looting within the highly secured residential area of the refinery.

According to police sources, burglars targeted 13 residential houses located inside the township. The families of Gaurav Bora, Gaurav Das, Mrinal Sen Gohain, Pranjal Sharma, Champak Bora, Abhijit Purkayastha, Dibanjyoti Phukan, Akhyajit Phukan, Kartik Laying, and Surajit Banik, and others are among those affected.

At the time of the incident, most of the residents were away—some were attending a Prime Minister’s programme being held in Goa, while others were busy at the refinery’s Flower Festival. Taking advantage of the situation, and the fact that some officials were on duty at the refinery, the gang executed the theft. The incidents occurred mainly in the Chandrakosh and Bahar areas of the township.

Following the incident, a high-level team of police and administration has begun an investigation. Based on information gathered using sniffer dogs, police stated that the gang entered the township by crossing a concrete wall about 8–10 feet high near the Lavanghat Sub-Primary Health Centre.

The burglars reportedly broke open locks to enter the houses and covered their faces with black cloth to avoid being identified by CCTV cameras. Observing their methods, police believe that the gang was highly professional, with their primary target being gold. Interestingly, they did not steal expensive mobile phones, laptops, or other electronic items.

