Assam: Orang police bust inter-district burglary racket

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Acting on a specific intelligence input, Orang police conducted a coordinated operation on December 30 under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das. The operation, assisted by Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika, police personnel, members of the 27th APBn Battalion, and local village defence committee representatives, led to the arrest of two inter-district burglars.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jahur Ali (30 years) of Kachari Bhetitop village under Dalgon police station and Saiful Islam (33 years) of Barbhagia village under Dhekiajuli police station. Police recovered a water pump machine and a chain, believed to be stolen property.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jahur Ali is a repeat offender with a long criminal history, allegedly involved in more than fifty theft cases across multiple districts, including Udalguri, Darrang, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Sonitpur. He has reportedly been imprisoned several times in the past.

A case has been registered under Case No. 97/25, and both accused were produced before the court on December 31 and remanded to judicial custody at Udalguri jail.

Thieves operating across rural pockets of Udalguri district have been using a systematic and calculated strategy conducting daytime surveillance and executing thefts under the cover of night prompting concern among residents and posing challenges for law enforcement agencies.

According to police sources, the accused would travel from distant locations on motorcycles and other vehicles, closely monitoring targeted households and surrounding roads for several days. Once they confirmed the absence of homeowners or identified a vulnerable moment, they would strike, making burglary an increasingly frequent occurrence in the Orang police station area.

Adding to the difficulty of detection, many habitual offenders reportedly avoid staying at their own residences at night, instead taking shelter in open fields, school premises, or haystacks to evade arrest.

