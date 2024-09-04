13 Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning at Jatiya Vidyalaya Hostel in Tinsukia

DIGBOI: As many as 13 students of Jatiya Vidyalaya at Mamorani village under Digboi police station in Tinsuka district were hospitalized after suspected food poisoning on Tuesday. Of 47 students staying in the hostel, 13 were admitted in Tinsukia Medical College.

According to doctors the condition of the students were stable till Tuesday afternoon. The ailing students who started showing symptoms of food poisoning were rushed for medical treatment.

According to the Principal of the College Bijoy Baruah the students in the hostel had morning meal comprising bamboo shoots and fish on Tuesday and almost all of them started showing symptoms of vomiting, dizziness and stomach ache.

However, 13 of them with serious nature were undergoing treatment while others were being taken care of at the hostel. Those in stable condition were released by the hospital in a phased manner, added Baruah. “We have immediately apprised the competent education department about the incident in written,” said the principal. Meanwhile, a team of officials comprising food inspector visited the site and collected food sample for needful formalities and examination. The cause of the food poisoning was yet to be ascertained till filling the report.

