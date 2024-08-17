Aadhaar Enrolment Centres Inaugurated at Tinsukia Medical College and Civil Hospital

TINSUKIA: On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the birth and death registration centres along with Aadhaar enrolment centres was inaugurated at Tinsukia Medical College and Tinsukia Civil Hospital by Sanjoy Kishan Minister of Labour in the presence of Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner Tinsukia.

DC Paul stated that Aadhaar enrolment centres along with the birth and death registration centre was opened for the new born babies whose birth certificates will be generated online and Aadhaar enrolment will be done on the spot adding that the Aadhaar number generated at the time of birth will be the same for the whole life only biometrics of the baby needs to be updated when the baby is 5 years of age. The Minister in his address appreciated the initiative taken by District administration Tinsukia. On spot one baby was registered online for Aadhaar with birth certificate at TMCH while 6 babies were given certificates at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. Among those present at the event were Mirzana Hussain ADC and Chinmoy Pathak ADC Health Tinsukia, Principal Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) Dr Rupak Gogoi, Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee Joint DHS Tinsukia, Dr Mridul Gogoi Superintendent of Tinsukia Civil Hospital and other district health and Aadhaar officials besides staff and concerned officials of TMCH & TCH.

