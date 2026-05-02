130th death anniversary of Hemchandra Barua observed in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: The 130th death anniversary of Hemchandra Barua, revered as the “Father of Assamese Language” and compiler of the historic Hemkosh dictionary, was observed with due respect at multiple venues in Sivasagar on Friday.

The main programme was organized at Nikunjalata Chaliha Memorial Shishu Vidyalaya in Amolapatty under the initiative of the socio-cultural organization Alok Sangha. The event was presided over by educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta, while senior journalist and Alok Sangha secretary Pranjal Rajguru explained the significance of the day.

The programme began with lighting of lamps and offering of floral tributes before the portrait of the late scholar by Jyotiprasad Dutta and Shailen Gayan. Noted lyricist-composer Karunabh Dutta and Hema Kakoti paid homage to Barua, recalling his immense and enduring contributions to Assamese language, literature and national life.

Later in the afternoon, another programme was held at the Hemchandra Barua Memorial Park, jointly organized by the Sivasagar Newspaper Distributors’ Association and the Hemchandra Barua Memorial Preservation Committee. As part of the observance, the park premises was cleaned in the morning.

At the programme, conducted by committee secretary Raju Nath, former president of Rangpur Xahitya Xabha, Hema Barua, lit lamps and offered floral tributes before the statue of Hemchandra Barua.

Several dignitaries, including Krishna Goswami, Gulzar Hussain, Bakul Borthakur, Manik Bhadra, senior citizen Jehiruddin Khan, Prashanta Sharma, Nitul Kakoti, Pranjal Rajguru, Sanjib Dey Pawan Agarwala, Bhaskar Das, Habibur Rahman, Kalam Khan and Gauri Mahatu, addressed the gathering and highlighted Barua’s lasting legacy.

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