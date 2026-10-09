134 ETF Honored with CM’s Award for Outstanding Environmental Efforts

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: On the 79th Territorial Army Day, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) ECOLOGICAL ASSAM (134 ETF) with the Chief Minister’s Appreciation Award for its outstanding contribution to restoring and conserving degraded forest landscapes across North Assam.

During his visit to Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krisi Paam, Nauduar, on Thursday, the Chief Minister praised the unit’s systematic afforestation, regeneration of degraded areas, and community-focused environmental initiatives. He especially highlighted its restoration of 50 hectares of recently allotted deforested and denuded land in Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, completed in a record 52 days.

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