Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Jamugurihat LAC Today

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Jamugurihat of the Naduar Assembly constituency on Thursday as part of a daylong programme, during which he will inaugurate several development schemes and industrial projects.

The Chief Minister’s first programme will be at the Kanyaka Marketing Society’s dairy production centre, where he will inaugurate a newly added milk-processing project with a capacity of 20,000 litres.

He will thereafter proceed to the Chowkighat area, where he will inaugurate a tile manufacturing factory constructed at Gataimari Chapori in the western part of Jamugurihat and located in the eastern part of Chowkighat bridge, the second bridge over the Jiya Bharali river. The Chief Minister will also perform the Bhoomi Pujan for a proposed Limca factory in the same area.

A public meeting will also be held at Chowkighat, where land allotment documents will be distributed among 52 SHGs comprising 520 local unemployed youths who have been engaged in agricultural activities in the area.

CM Dr Sarma will subsequently proceed to Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, where he is scheduled to interact with students.

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