134 Infantry Battalion Ecological Task Force Organizes Mass Plantation Drive for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sonitpur: The 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological, Assam, also known as the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF), organised a mass plantation drive to mark its Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Territorial Army (TA), a distinguished military reserve force that provides critical operational and logistical support to the Indian Armed Forces and civilian authorities during natural calamities and national/regional emergencies, marked its Platinum Jubilee Year from 1949 to 2024, PRO Defence said.

In continuation to the celebrations, the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF) organised an awareness programme and mass plantation drive in the lead-up to Independence Day 2024. This event took place in the Tezpur Military Station in the Sonitpur district.

The 134 ETF, established in 2007 in the Sonitpur District of Assam, was formed to combat rampant deforestation and restore the region’s fragile ecological balance. Since its inception, it has played a crucial role in environmental conservation in the Sonitpur and Biswanath districts of Assam.

To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, the 134 ETF conducted a large-scale plantation drive, planting fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees in the Tezpur Military Station in conjunction with the military personnel and their families therein. This initiative saw enthusiastic participation from the gallant army personnel and their families and children, who joined hands to enhance the green cover of their communities.

During the event, ETF personnel engaged with military personnel and their families, emphasising the importance of protecting our ecosystems. They highlighted that the success of any ecological mission depends on the active and wholehearted involvement of every member of human society.

This mass plantation drive is the continuation of a series of events planned throughout the Platinum Jubilee Year to promote environmental awareness and sustainability. 134 ETF remains committed to its mission of ecological restoration and community engagement, embodying the spirit of the Territorial Army’s dedication to national service and environmental stewardship. (ANI)

