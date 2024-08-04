Nowgong College Hosts Teachers-Parents Meeting with Support from Internal Quality Assurance Cell

Nagaon: A meeting of teachers and parents was held at Nowgong College (Autonomous) on the initiative of the Teachers-Parents Association with the support of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

The meeting titled, “Teachers-Parents Meet 2024”, was attended by over 500 parents. Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, Principal of the College, delivered the welcome address and spoke about the responsibilities and duties of parents towards their children. He emphasized that the three pillars of education - students, parents, and teachers - must work together for the success of an educational institution.

Dr Bhuvan Chandra Chutia, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, presented a report on the academic environment of Nowgong College, its social activities, and the progress of students towards autonomy and university affiliation. Dr Afzalur Rahman, Deputy Controller of Examinations, spoke about the examination system and evaluation, as well as the steps parents should take towards their children.

Besides, parents also played an active role in the meeting, assuring that they would follow the advice given by teachers to ensure their children’s bright future. They also expressed their willingness to maintain a good relationship with the college in the future to monitor their children’s progress. The meeting was attended by Dr Pulak Chandra Barua, vice principal, Dr Farista Yasmin, Secretary of the Academic Council, Deepak Kumar Barua, member of the College Management Committee, and Professor Dr Rupanjali Devi, among others. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Dr Navaprasad Nath.

