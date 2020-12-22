13th annual session of All Assam Journalist Union held in Azara

A Correspondent

MORIGAON: The 13th annual session of All Assam Journalist Union (AAJU) was held at Azara on Sunday. The president of AAJU, Pankaj Kumar Nath hoisted the organization's flag in presence of central committee members in the premises of the KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK), Kahikushi, Azara in Kamrup district. It was followed by a smrititarpan by general secretary of AAJU, Nakul Talukdar.

The delegate meeting of the organization was inaugurated by Prasanta Jyoti Baruah. Speaking on the occasion, Baruah said that social media was surely but silently killing the newspaper institutions by uploading online circulation of newspapers in their media free of cost, following which people now read newspapers in their smartphones and computers, thereby dealing a big blow to the circulation of newspapers, besides affecting the newspaper houses economically. Baruah said that newspapers and electronic media had now become accessible on Facebook, WhatsApp and Google and that a large section of the readers no longer purchased newspapers, for which newspaper houses all over the world were suffering heavily. He added that social media had become a major obstacle for survival of newspapers.

