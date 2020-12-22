Udalguri district Congress Committee paid tribute to Tarun Gogoi

Our Correspondent

UDALGURI: Mass tribute was paid to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at a ceremonial ritual organized by Udalguri district Congress Committee at the Udalguri Bishnu Rabha auditorium hall on Monday.

Nareswar Deka, the national award winning retired teacher, spoke about the life history of Tarun Gogoi on the occasion. Bisti Kumar Basumatari, the general secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Narayan Adhikari, the president of Udalguri district Congress Committee, among others attended the session.

A Shankarinaamkirtan and Gita path were also held to mark the ritual session. After a brief session, the ashes were immersed at Dhanshri River at Bhairabkunda.





