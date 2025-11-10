13th annual Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila celebrated with devotion at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the people of Demow, the 13th annual Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila 2025 was organized at the Demow Public Playground on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday morning, the flag was hoisted and Naam Prasanga organized, and during the evening, the earthen lamps were lit. The Raax Lila was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency, on Friday night. Raax Lila ‘Debalukar Pora Nandusob’ was staged following this.

On Saturday evening, ‘Dadhimanthanor Pora Konkha Badhaloi’ was staged after which the event concluded.

