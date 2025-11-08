Assam: 13th Annual Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila Begins in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the people of Demow, the 13th annual Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila started in the Demow Public Playground on Friday. In the morning of the opening day, the flag was hoisted by Sadananda Saikia, President of the organizing committee, and after that, Naam Prasanga was organized and earthen lamps were lit in the evening.

The Raax Lila was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency, and ‘Debalukar Pora Nandusob’ staged.

