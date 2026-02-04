Protest by Workers at Bogidhola Tea Garden in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bogidhola tea garden, located under the Numaligarh police station in Golaghat district and presently within the Khumtai constituency, witnessed a tense situation on Tuesday as workers staged a strong protest under the initiative of the Khumtai branch of ATTSA.

The workers of the tea garden, which has remained closed for the past eight years, alleged that they had not received benefits of government schemes, including the ‘Eti Koli Duti Pat’ scheme. The ATTSA group accused the BJP-led alliance government of neglecting the problems faced by the workers.

It may be recalled that on December 13, 2017, a violent clash took place between the management and the workers, during which the management reportedly opened fire on the workers. Since then, the tea garden has remained completely shut.

The protesting workers also announced that they would not allow any political party to enter the tea garden during the upcoming state assembly elections. They further declared that even the MLA of the Khumtai constituency would be barred from entering the tea garden.

