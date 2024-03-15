14-day-long cultural heritage conclave titled as ‘VIRASAT’ underway at North Lakhimpur University

LAKHIMPUR: The North Lakhimpur University has organized a unique cultural conclave titled as ‘VIRASAT’ under SPIC MACAY in collaboration with SRF Foundation. The fourteen-day long VIRASAT will showcase various classical and folk art forms, crafts, music, instruments, and dances to be performed by renowned artists from all over India from March 13 to March 26. The event has been organized under the management of Dr. Swapnali Gogoi and Dr. Chuchengfa Gogoi, the president and coordinator of the organizing committee.

On Wednesday, the event was inaugurated by Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He also delivered the welcome address. This was followed by cultural performances of various forms of Xatriya culture by a group of distinguished artists and practitioners led by Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee, Bura Bhakat of Uttar Kamalabari Sattra Guru Gopiram Borgayan, Bhaben Borbayan, Upen Borgayan.

The other artistes who took part in the performances on the inaugural day were Prabita Saikia Gayan, Bhaskar Saikia Bayan, Dr Jadab Borah, Niranjan Das. The inaugural day was a grand success with engaging workshops and concerts by various artistes from different parts of India. The inaugural session was moderated by Dr. Nandita Dutta, wherein Dr. Raghav Parajuli explained briefly about SPIC MACAY and VIRASAT initiative.

Dr. Archana Hazarika extended the vote of thanks. On Thursday, in addition to holding of several classical programmes, ‘Kagemusha’, the classic cinema of Akira Kurosawa was screened in the classic movie session of the event. The president and the coordinator of the organizing committee Dr. Swapnali Gogoi and Dr. Chuchengfa Gogoi informed that North Lakhimpur University Chapter of the SPIC MACAY has planned an exciting programme for the participants in the upcoming days. They have appealed to the cultural enthusiasts to attend the workshops and concerts to be held in the upcoming days.

They have extended special thanks to the SRF foundation for its collaboration with regard to organizing the programme. Notably, SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) is a voluntary youth movement which promotes intangible aspects of Indian cultural heritage by promoting Indian classical music, classical dance, folk music, yoga, meditation, crafts and other aspects of Indian culture. It is a movement with chapters in over 300 towns all over the world. VIRASAT is one of the main cultural festivals of SPIC MACAY, comprising an eclectic mixture of all aspects of Indian Cultural Heritage.

