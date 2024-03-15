Lakhimpur Girls’ College organized a seminar on ‘Sustainable Development in North East India’

LAKHIMPUR: The Departments of Economics and Political Science of Lakhimpur Girls’ College have jointly organized a two-day long seminar titled as “Migration, Politics, Natural Resource Management, and Challenges to Sustainable Development in North East India” on Thursday and Friday. The event has been sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), which was established under the Government of India to promote research in social sciences in the country.

Distinguished scholars, researchers and practitioners of different fields, converged at the college, have joined the seminar through online and offline by presenting their deliberations on various critical issues related to the region. In addition to them, Principal of the college Dr. Surajit Bhuyan, College Governing Body president Jiten Sarmah, retired Principal-cum-noted academician Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi delivered lecture on the inaugural day of the seminar.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh University Political Science Professor Koustubh Kumar Deka, Rajiv Gandhi University Economics Professors Dr. Ashi Lama, Dr. Anup Kumar Deka attended as resource persons. The event has been coordinated by Lakhimpur Girls’ College Professors Dr. Kalidas Brahma and Dr. Gobin Chandra Baruah. The seminar has provided a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge exchange, and exploration of sustainable solutions to the issues of discussion.

Also Read:Assam: Theatre artiste Mahendra Saikia passes away due to cardiac arrest

Also Watch:



