14-Year-Old Adivasi Girl Rescued from Alleged Child Labor and Abuse in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A minor girl, aged around 14 years, who was allegedly engaged as a child labourer, has been rescued from a residence at Tengapara in Kokrajhar. According to information available, the girl was rescued from the residence of Tunushree Nayak, Faculty at Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, and Prof P Patra of Bodoland University (BU). The girl, who belongs to the Adivasi community and hails from a remote village under Runikhata police station in Chirang district, was reportedly found in poor physical condition, with injury marks on her body.

Sources alleged that the minor was subjected to physical abuse during her stay at the residence. The circumstances leading to the injuries are yet to be officially established.

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