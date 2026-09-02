Assam: Minor Girl Rescued in Dergaon After Alleged Abduction

Guwahati: A nine-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Mariani, Jorhat district was rescued from Islamnagar in Dergaon around 2 am after a coordinated operation by police. The two alleged abductors, identified as Sagar Ghosh alias Tarjan and Wasim Rahman alias Kanakai, have been detained, while three others, including the girl’s maternal aunt, are reportedly absconding.

As per reports, the accused allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from the child’s family and threatened to kill her if the money was not paid within a stipulated time.

Police reportedly traced the girl to Islamnagar after her father approached local journalists for help. The information was subsequently shared with Mariani Police, prompting an operation to locate the child.

Police have also seized a red scooter allegedly used in the abduction.

The kidnapping reportedly occurred after the accused couple visited the child’s maternal uncle and aunt’s residence and allegedly took her away on a pretext. The family later received the ransom demand and threats.

The two detained suspects are being questioned as police continue their investigation to trace the remaining accused.