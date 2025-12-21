140th birth anniversary of Ambikagiri Raichoudhury observed as ‘Chetana Divas’ in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 140th birth anniversary of Asom Kesari Ambikagiri Raichoudhury was celebrated as ‘Chetana Divas’ by the Nagaon District Kabi Sanmilan, under the auspices of Assam Kabi Sanmilan on Thursday.

The event was held at Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagaon. The programme began with the hoisting the flag of the Assam Kabi Sanmilan by Shrutimala Gayan, President of Nagaon District Kabi Sanmilan, who also delivered a keynote address. Nava Kumar Mahanta, an educationist, and Tridip Laskar, Executive President of the Central Committee, paid floral tributes and lit the lamp before Ambikagiri Raichoudhury’s portrait.

Dharmaprasad Goswami, a lyricist and music composer, paid tribute to Late Zubeen Garg, the iconic singer, and presented a self-composed song on him. Nilkamal Bora, General Secretary of the Central Committee, Dr Mahendra Das, and Kabin Bhagawati, Joint Secretary of the Central Committee, paid floral tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait.

A poetry session, ‘Shitat Kavitar Umal Gun Gunani,’ was held, where poets including Narayan Kalita, Chandra Saikia, Anjana Goswami, and others recited their compositions. Ajay Mahato, Acting Secretary of Nagaon District Kabi Sanmilan, explained the purpose of the event.

Tridip Laskar spoke about Ambikagiri Raichoudhury’s life and philosophy, while Dr Dhananjay Kusre, a retired Vice-Principal of Morigaon College, delivered a lecture on the same topic, urging the youth to work towards national development.

Also Read: Tribute paid to Axom Kexori Ambikagiri Raichoudhury in Guwahati