Nagaon Comes Together for Digital Safety and Child Marriage-Free Society

Nagaon: Nagaon district witnessed a significant and meaningful gathering on December 20 with the District Level Multi-Stakeholders Consultation on Digital Safety and the opening ceremony of the “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat” initiative. The programme was held at the State Home for Women and Children, Amolapatty, and marked the conclusion of the 16 Days Campaign to End Violence Against Women.
The event was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Nagaon, in collaboration with SANKALP – District Hub for Empowerment of Women, the District Administration, and the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. The main objective was to bring together different stakeholders to discuss growing concerns around digital safety for women and girls and to strengthen efforts towards ending child marriage.
Participants included representatives from various government departments, legal authorities, non-government organisations, frontline workers, and adolescent girls. The consultation provided an open platform for discussion on digital violence, cyber safety, and the social and legal issues related to early child marriage.
Speakers highlighted how increased use of digital platforms has also increased risks such as online harassment, misuse of personal information, and cyber abuse, particularly for women and girls. There was a strong emphasis on the need for awareness, digital literacy, and quick support mechanisms to address such issues.
One of the key outcomes of the consultation was a call to form a joint task force to work towards creating safer digital spaces for women and children. Resource persons from different line departments shared valuable information on digital literacy and cyber safety, the Domestic Violence Act 2025, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, and the harmful effects of child marriage on girls’ health, education, and future.
A special and interactive session was conducted for school-going adolescent girls on “Good Touch and Bad Touch” by Taz Uddin Ahmed, District Programme Assistant, DHEW. The session helped girls understand personal safety and encouraged them to speak up and seek help when needed.
Publicity stalls set up by the Department of Women and Child Development and ASRLM showcased various government schemes and services related to women and child welfare. These stalls attracted attention and helped spread awareness among participants.
The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Debahuti Borah, Additional District Commissioner (W&CD); Bholanath Pegu, District Social Welfare Officer; Jesmin Begum, Legal Aid Defence Council; Anjumoni Sarmah, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee; and S. Prabal Sandilya, District Programme Manager, ASRLM. Representatives from Independent Thought, a UNICEF partner organisation, along with CDPOs, DCPU members, and Child Helpline officials, were also present.
Officials from DHEW and PMMVY reiterated their commitment to empowering women and ensuring the safety and well-being of children across the district.
The event served as a strong reminder that protecting women and children requires collective effort. By addressing digital safety and child marriage together, Nagaon took an important step towards building a safer, more inclusive, and child-friendly society.