Nagaon Comes Together for Digital Safety and Child Marriage-Free Society

Nagaon: Nagaon district witnessed a significant and meaningful gathering on December 20 with the District Level Multi-Stakeholders Consultation on Digital Safety and the opening ceremony of the “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat” initiative. The programme was held at the State Home for Women and Children, Amolapatty, and marked the conclusion of the 16 Days Campaign to End Violence Against Women.

The event was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Nagaon, in collaboration with SANKALP – District Hub for Empowerment of Women, the District Administration, and the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. The main objective was to bring together different stakeholders to discuss growing concerns around digital safety for women and girls and to strengthen efforts towards ending child marriage.

Participants included representatives from various government departments, legal authorities, non-government organisations, frontline workers, and adolescent girls. The consultation provided an open platform for discussion on digital violence, cyber safety, and the social and legal issues related to early child marriage.

Speakers highlighted how increased use of digital platforms has also increased risks such as online harassment, misuse of personal information, and cyber abuse, particularly for women and girls. There was a strong emphasis on the need for awareness, digital literacy, and quick support mechanisms to address such issues.

One of the key outcomes of the consultation was a call to form a joint task force to work towards creating safer digital spaces for women and children. Resource persons from different line departments shared valuable information on digital literacy and cyber safety, the Domestic Violence Act 2025, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, and the harmful effects of child marriage on girls’ health, education, and future.