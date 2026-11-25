Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of ₹1.47 lakh at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and arrested two men from Bihar for allegedly transporting the fake notes into Assam.

Preliminary interrogation indicated that the accused had procured the counterfeit currency in Bihar for ₹50,000.

The seizure took place at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, November 25, according to the information provided by Government Railway Police officials.

The counterfeit Indian currency had a combined face value of ₹1,47,000, or ₹1.47 lakh. GRP arrested two men in connection with the alleged transportation of the fake notes into Assam.

Inspector Yadav Chetia of the Kamakhya Government Railway Police led the operation. The arrested individuals were identified as Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

The two accused, Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar, were allegedly carrying counterfeit Indian currency procured in Bihar before travelling to Assam by rail.

GRP officials are continuing to question both men to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged transportation and procurement of the counterfeit notes.

However, GRP has not established the precise source of the fake notes or identified the individuals allegedly involved in supplying them.

Investigators are attempting to trace the supply chain and determine whether the arrested men were acting independently or had links to a wider counterfeit currency network.

The investigation is also examining the intended destination of the seized currency.

One of the main questions facing investigators is whether the counterfeit notes were intended for circulation in Guwahati or were being transported through Assam to another destination. GRP officials have not confirmed the intended recipient or final destination of the currency.

The questioning of Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar is expected to help investigators establish where the notes were supposed to go and whether other individuals were involved.

The Kamakhya GRP is continuing its investigation into the seizure and the alleged transportation of counterfeit Indian currency.

Officials are also seeking information about the original source of the notes, their intended destination and possible connections to a wider supply network.

Further findings will depend on the ongoing investigation and interrogation of the accused.