Diphu: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, declined to comment directly on the paternity and betrayal allegations against Deputy Speaker Dr. Habbey Teron, referring the matter to Karbi Anglong's traditional courts and regular judicial institutions during a media interaction in Diphu, Assam.

Speaking to reporters in Diphu on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declined to comment directly on the allegations involving Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr. Habbey Teron.

Instead, Sarma pointed to the region's traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms and the availability of regular judicial institutions.

"Karbi Anglong has its own rules, traditional courts and a king, while regular courts are also available to deal with such matters," the Chief Minister said.

His response came a day after allegations against Teron were raised publicly at a press conference in Diphu on November 24.

The Chief Minister's remarks directed attention towards the region's customary institutions and established judicial channels for addressing the dispute.

The allegations were made at a press conference held at the Karbi Anglong District Press Club by Kaban Killingpi, who claimed that Teron fathered her five-year-old son during a relationship that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Killingpi alleged that Teron severed contact with her after becoming Deputy Speaker in June 2026.

She also publicly challenged the BJP MLA to agree to a DNA test to establish the child's paternity.

"I am willing to undergo a DNA test to establish the paternity of my five-year-old son and challenge Teron to agree to the test," Killingpi said.

Her demand for a DNA test remains central to the allegations she has raised.

Killingpi has approached more than six authorities seeking action, including Diphu Police and the Assam State Commission for Women.

She has also filed Matrimonial Suit No. 09/2026 before the Karbi Anglong District Judge's Court. The complaints and court proceedings form part of her efforts to seek a resolution to the dispute.

The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) has backed Killingpi's demand for an impartial investigation and a DNA test.

The party's support adds an opposition political dimension to the allegations involving Teron, who represents the 112 Amri (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency as a BJP MLA.

The Chief Minister's response has left the matter to be addressed through Karbi Anglong's customary dispute-resolution institutions and regular judicial courts.