14th triennial conference of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Udalguri committee

  |  27 Dec 2020 4:16 AM GMT

Our Correspondent

UDALGURI: A reception committee has been formed to hold the 14th triennial conference of the Udalguri district committee of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) at Suklai in Udalguri district.

A meeting was held in this regard on Friday. The meeting was presided over by Tilak Nirola, the president of the Suklai unit of ANSS. The reception committee was formed with Tilak Nirola as president, Dilip Bhusal as working president and Kedar Bhandari as general secretary. The committee has also decided to publish a souvenir to mark the conference and Buddhi Subedi has been deputed as editor. The conference will be held with a two day-long programme on January 30 and January 31, 2021.

Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Udalguri ANSS 
