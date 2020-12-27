Book released at Gaurisagar Bahumukhi Prakalpa Bhawan

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Jibon Chintar Phasal, a book written by noted educationist, spiritual personality and sincere devotee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Sabharam Bharali was released at a function held at Gaurisagar Bahumukhi Prakalpa Bhawan recently.

The book was unveiled by Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College. Addressing the gathering, Dr Mahanta lauded writer Sabharam Bharali for his writing skills, capabilities and selection of the topics in the book.

The programme started with lighting of lamp lit by Tukheswar Borthakur, former Principal, Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute. Sabharam Bharali, a resident of Dikhowmukh Bharalua village and former Vice-Principal of Dikhowmukh HS School, has already written three books and many articles. Jibon Chintar Phasal is his third book and includes 29 articles on important topics.