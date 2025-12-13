14th Dibrugarh Book Fair begins with literary and Cultural extravaganza

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The much-awaited 14th Dibrugarh Book Fair 2025, organized by Milan Jyoti Sangha in association with AAP and BSA, commenced on Friday at the historic Chowkidinghee Playground in Dibrugarh, transforming the venue into a vibrant hub of literature, culture, education, and public engagement. The fair will continue until December 22, hosting an array of programmes that celebrate Assam’s rich literary heritage and promote creative dialogue among readers, creators, scholars, and students.

The book fair was inaugurated by Author Anuradha Sharma Pujari in presence of Minister Prasanta Phukan, Vice-Chancellor Dibrugarh University Jiten Hazarika, and Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra. The fair also marked the presence of distinguished authors, educationists, cultural figures, and representatives of participating publishing houses from across Assam and India.

The organizers have curated a wide-ranging schedule with dedicated youth engagement & women-centric day, cultural evenings celebrating folk music and performing arts, district-level essay writing, recitation, and art contests. A special lecture on ‘Life and Literature of Dibrugarh’ will highlight the district’s cultural evolution.

Focused sessions on career guidance will also be offered during the book fair and counselling for higher secondary and college students, expert talks on competitive examinations, and motivational addresses by education leaders will also be held.

With book stalls from leading publishers including Discovery Kolkata, National Library Dibrugarh, Bani Mandir, Chitralekha, Banalata, Assam Publishing Company, Good Books Distributors Guwahati, Ostrich, Harper Collins Publishers India, Kaustav Publication, Mahaveer Publication, Oneworld Book Kolkata, Woodpecker Kolkata, etc., the book fair is expected to attract thousands of students, book lovers, researchers, teachers, and families throughout the ten-day celebration.

