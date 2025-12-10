Dibrugarh Observes Swahid Diwas with Tribute to 855 Assam Movement Martyrs

Swahid Diwas is observed every year on December 10, the day Khargeswar Talukdar became the first martyr of the Assam Movement in 1979. His sacrifice paved the way for a mass uprising that shaped the political and cultural landscape of the state.

Speaking at the event, MLA Prasanta Phukan said the people of Assam owe a lasting debt to the martyrs. He noted that the movement was a battle for survival and identity, not merely a political agitation. “The 855 martyrs laid down their lives to protect Aai Asom. Their sacrifice remains the moral foundation of today’s Assam,” he said.

The Assam Movement, which sought identification and deportation of illegal migrants, transformed public consciousness and eventually led to the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985. Its observance served as a reminder of the courage, unity and determination that defined that historic struggle.