15 Nalbari Teams Advance to State-Level National Children's Science Congress

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NALBARI: Fifteen teams of young scientists from Nalbari district have been selected to participate in the state-level National Children's Science Congress, organised under the initiative of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The teams were selected from projects presented at the Nalbari District Science Congress held on October 13 at PM SHRI Deviram Pathshala Higher Secondary School in Nalbari. The event aimed to promote scientific temper, creativity, and research-oriented thinking among children.

The selected participants represent several educational institutions, including KN Gyanpeeth High School, Tihu High School, MNC Girls' Vidyapeeth, Barbarie High School, PB Ambapriya Choudhury High School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Barkhetri, Asomi High School at Balijar, Balitara High School, Milan High School at Panigaon, Rajkadamtal Balika Vidyapeeth, West Chamata High School, Danguwapara Adarsha Vidyapeeth, and Bihampur Girls' ME School.

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