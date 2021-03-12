150 BJP workers join Congress at Doomdooma Rajiv Bhavan

A CORRESPONDENT



DOOMDOOMA: More than 150 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including two Gaon Panchayat ward members, joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday at Doomdooma Rajiv Bhavan in presence of Durga Bhumij, who filed nomination as INC candidate in Tinsukia on Tuesday.

In a meeting organized on the occasion, Bhumij welcomed and felicitated the BJP workers on joining the INC with phulam gamosa. He termed BJP candidate Rupesh Goala as an 'opportunist'. He further alleged that Goala, as general secretary of Asam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), which is an INTUC affiliated trade union, had so long acted as an agent of BJP.

ACMS general secretary Rupesh Goala was also an aspirant for Congress ticket. But on being denied party ticket, he changed his allegiance to the BJP and filed nomination as its candidate for 125 Doomdooma LAC. Bhumij further said that many disgruntled BJP party workers were willing to join the Congress and soon they would be brought under the fold of the Congress.

Also Read: Congress candidate Nirmal Langthasa files nomination in Haflong

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam









