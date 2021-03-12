Congress candidate Nirmal Langthasa files nomination in Haflong

A Correspondent



HAFLONG: Indian National Congress (INC) nominated candidate for 16 Haflong (ST), Nirmal Langthasa filed his nomination in presence of Daniel Langthasa, MAC, N C Hills Autonomous Council, Dilip Nunisa and several others.

After filing the nomination, Langthasa told media persons that an undercurrent in the district might swing the poll results. Talking about the development project implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the perspective of development was different for both parties. "There has been discrimination. We are more concerned about poverty and unemployment. Right now we have more than 39,645 registered unemployed persons in the district and to tackle this problem we are thinking of opening a ministry for creation of jobs," he said. He appealed to the youths to register for the Congress' job guarantee project online.

Meanwhile, Khandan Daulagupu also filed his nomination on Thursday at Haflong as the 16 Haflong (ST) candidate for Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Daulagupu said that BTP was a new party but it would work for the all-round development of the people of the region.

