150 SHGs Receive PM-AJAY Financial Assistance in Kamrup Distribution Ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The ceremonial distribution of grant-in-aid financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) was organised by the District Mission Management Unit (DMMU), Kamrup, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), on Wednesday at the Auditorium Hall of Biotech Park, Amingaon. In the Kamrup district, 150 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and three individual SHG members received financial assistance under the scheme.

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