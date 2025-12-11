155 Base Hospital, Dorika Hospital Sign MoU for civil–defence medical cooperation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 155 Base Hospital and Dorika Hospital, Tezpur’s premier superspeciality institute, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen civil–defence medical cooperation. The partnership will allow Dorika Hospital to provide speciality and superspeciality in-patient, out-patient, clinical, and laboratory services to serving soldiers, veterans, and their dependents during peacetime, emergencies, and natural calamities.

The MoU was signed by Brig Manoj Prashar, Commandant of 155 Base Hospital, and Spondon Hazarika, Managing Director of Dorika Hospital. The ceremony was attended by senior Army officials including Brig Kuldeep Kumar Ashta, VSM, Col Manju Rajappan, Lt Col Akshay Pushkar, Sub Maj RK Singh, and Dorika’s representative Shreyansh Dugar.

This collaboration follows a recent emergency in which a critically injured Air Force officer received life-saving neurosurgery at Dorika Hospital at the request of 155 Base Hospital. The officer has since recovered, underscoring the value of swift and coordinated civilian–military medical support.

The MoU formalizes this cooperation, ensuring timely access to quality healthcare for personnel and families in remote and strategically important regions, reaffirming both institutions’ commitment to the well-being of the Armed Forces community.

