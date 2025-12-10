Demand to upgrade Kamargaon Mini Primary Health Centre into 100-Bed Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Sanjeev Sharma, Central Executive Member of the All Assam Nationalist Youth–Students’ Council, has demanded that the Kamargaon Mini Primary Health Centre, located in Bane Garka–Mahura Mouza under the Bokakhat Legislative Constituency, be upgraded to a 100-bed modern hospital.

In a conversation with journalists, Sanjeev Sharma said that if the Kamargaon Health Centre was included under the Numaligarh Refinery’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme and transformed into a super-specialty hospital, thousands of people in the region would benefit. They would gain access to safe medical services, better basic healthcare facilities, and faster service, all of which are currently lacking.

Meanwhile, local residents have urged State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora to intervene and take necessary steps to establish a super-specialty hospital under a supportive scheme, to develop historically renowned Kamargaon into a well-equipped medical centre.

The people, who have long been suffering due to lack of adequate medical facilities, have appealed to the Numaligarh Refinery authorities and the government to take urgent steps and give the issue the importance it deserves.

Also Read: Assam: Orang Primary Health Centre bids farewell to dedicated health worker