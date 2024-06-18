16 Students from Srimanta Sankardev University Selected for Gandhi Fellowship 2024

NAGAON: A total of 16 students from the Mahapurush Sri-manta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya, have been selected for Gandhi Fellowship for the year of 2024. Among these, 15 students are from the department of social work while one student is selected from department of sociology.

The students selected from the department of social work, are Prabal Sarma, Parash Moni Bujar Baruah, Safrin Hazarika, Dharitri Chetia, Rajashri Gogoi, Munmi Dutta, Vaishali Bora, Bibha Das, Gargi Kakoti, Prastuti Dutta, Krishna Chhetri, Rituraj Changmai Simi Barman, Supriya Changmai, Saiyada Anjuba Shayesta and Sukanya Saikia from the sociology department.

It may be mentioned that the fellowship has been given to encourage the students nationwide since 2008. Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of the university, Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, in-charge registrar and other teaching faculties of the varsity congratulated the students for their awesome success, the release added.

