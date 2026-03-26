16th Century 'Trial Tanks' Possibly Discovered in Deoparbat Jungle Near Numaligarh

A team of local explorers has reported a potentially significant historical find deep within the Deoparbat jungle near Numaligarh — a series of ancient brick-walled water tanks, or pukhuris, that they believe may date back to the 16th century.

The discovery was made on March 21 by a group led by Pranab Jyoti Sharma, accompanied by Srimanta Hazarika and Monjit Bora, in an area of the jungle that has not previously been subject to formal archaeological surveys.

Also Read: KOKRAJHAR: All Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj (AAIKS) demands election after Bihu