KOKRAJHAR: All Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj (AAIKS) demands election after Bihu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj (AAIKS) has demanded that the Assembly election in Assam be held after Bohag Bihu, preferably in late April or May. The Working President of the AAIKS, Manaj Rabha, said that the Bohag Bihu was a sacred festival of the indigenous Kachari farmers and should not be politicized or commercialized. He urged the Election Commission to consider their demands and hold the election accordingly. He also said that holding elections after Bohag Bihu would be a respect shown towards the biggest festival of the state, which is celebrated by all indigenous communities.

